GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GIM made Tamil Nadu, the destination of investors, says Vaiko

January 09, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday said the two-day Global Investors Meet (GIM) turned out to be a great achievement in Tamil Nadu’s industrial development.

In a statement here, he said the meet had attracted over ₹6 lakh crore investment and likely to create over 26 lakh jobs and it was the positive outcome of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to countries like Japan, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr. Vaiko said the meet focused on leadership, sustainability, inclusivity and it had resulted in making Tamil Nadu, the fastest growing State in South Asia, the destination of investors. “The achievement of the Chief Minister, who is leading the Dravidian Model government, will always remain in the hearts of people,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.