GIM made Tamil Nadu, the destination of investors, says Vaiko

January 09, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday said the two-day Global Investors Meet (GIM) turned out to be a great achievement in Tamil Nadu’s industrial development.

In a statement here, he said the meet had attracted over ₹6 lakh crore investment and likely to create over 26 lakh jobs and it was the positive outcome of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to countries like Japan, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr. Vaiko said the meet focused on leadership, sustainability, inclusivity and it had resulted in making Tamil Nadu, the fastest growing State in South Asia, the destination of investors. “The achievement of the Chief Minister, who is leading the Dravidian Model government, will always remain in the hearts of people,” he added.