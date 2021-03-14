Tamil Nadu

Gift bags with images of AIADMK leaders seized in Udumalpet

Each of these cloth bags contained a dhoti, a saree and a watch.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials from a flying squad seized 151 cloth bags, with photos of AIADMK leaders, that contained gifts within the limits of Udumalpet Assembly constituency late on Saturday.

According to Revenue Department sources, the flying squad visited Pethappampatti near Udumalpet at around 11 p.m. based on a tip-off. The officials found the cloth bags loaded in a mini-truck, with each bearing the images of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan along with the 'Two Leaves' symbol.

Mr. Radhakrishnan is the legislator from Udumalpet constituency who has been renominated for the upcoming Assembly elections. Each of the cloth bags contained a dhoti, a saree and a watch and the total worth of the gifts was around ₹1 lakh, the sources noted. The vehicle along with the bags was seized and taken to the Udumalpet taluk office. Further investigations are on.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 1:25:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/gift-bags-with-images-of-aiadmk-leaders-seized-in-udumalpet/article34066067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY