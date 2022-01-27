Fresh COVID-19 cases fall below 30,000

29,976 people test positive for infection; State records 47 deaths

Fresh cases fell below 30,000 on Wednesday. Of the 1,41,762 people who were tested, 29,976 were found to have contracted the infection, taking the tally of active cases to 2,13,692. Till date 32,24,236 people have contracted the infection.

Chennai also registered a drop in new infections, with 5,973 people testing positive. A total of 8,693 patients were discharged. Currently 48,111 patients are under treatment at home or in healthcare facilities.

A total of 27,507 patients were discharged across the State. Forty-seven deaths were recorded, including 26 in private hospitals and 21 in government healthcare facilities. As many as 23 deaths were recorded in Chennai.

In 2,924 sessions, 711 healthcare workers and 879 frontline workers were vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 655 persons aged 15 to 17 and 30,959 persons aged 18 to 44 got vaccinated, as did 13,891 beneficiaries aged 45 to 59 and 9,998 senior citizens. A total of 57,093 doses were administered, taking the total number of people vaccinated till date to 9,08,04,085.