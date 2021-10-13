Fresh cases fall below 1,300 in State, 18 deaths recorded

164 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Chennai; Coimbatore reports 137 new cases

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 1,300 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. A total of 1,289 persons tested positive and 18 persons succumbed to COVID-19.

In Chennai, 164 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the city’s overall tally so far to 5,51,951. Coimbatore recorded 137 cases, while Chengalpattu’s daily count once again exceeded 100 as 104 persons tested positive for the infection. There were 79 cases in Tiruppur, 78 cases in Erode, 65 in Tiruvallur and 58 in Thanjavur. Salem and Namakkal recorded 55 and 53 cases respectively.

A total of nine districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each. Tenkasi recorded only one new case of COVID-19. So far, the State has recorded 26,80,857 COVID-19 cases.

Of the 18 fatalities, Chennai recorded four deaths, while there were two deaths each in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris. Cuddalore, Erode, Madurai, Salem, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruchi recorded one death each.

Among the deceased was a 35-year-old man from Chengalpattu, who had diabetes. Till date, 35,814 persons have succumbed to the infection in the State.

A total of 1,421 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 26,29,201. Presently, 15,842 persons were under treatment for COVID-19.

As many as 1,37,548 samples were tested. This pushed the total number of samples tested so far to 4,87,41,297.

No mega camp

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said there would be no mega vaccination camp this Sunday due to the festive season.

The sixth mega camp would be held as per the available vaccine stock. The daily vaccination sessions would be held as usual.

Across the State, 1,39,901 persons were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the coverage of government vaccination centres to 5,02,13,646. This included 86,636 persons in the 18-44 age group and 39,407 persons in the 45-59 age group. Vaccination was held in 2,403 sessions.