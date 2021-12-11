Free Thirukkural classes for children

Thiruvalluvar Mission is conducting free Thirukkural classes for students from kindergarten to Class X. Classes will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 41, 10th Cross Street, Rail Nagar, Kattankulathur - 603203. This is to prepare students for the Thirukkural competition conducted by the State government. For details, call 7550116715