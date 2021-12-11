Tamil Nadu

Free Thirukkural classes for children

Thiruvalluvar Mission is conducting free Thirukkural classes for students from kindergarten to Class X. Classes will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 41, 10th Cross Street, Rail Nagar, Kattankulathur - 603203. This is to prepare students for the Thirukkural competition conducted by the State government. For details, call 7550116715


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 1:30:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/free-thirukkural-classes-for-children/article37929249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY