On polling day, V. Sasikumar, a painter, helped the elderly cast their votes. Breaving the heat, he helped out 20 voters from nearby villages get to the booth at the Panchayat Union School in Palavakkam. “Many senior citizens do not have any transport facility. I wanted to support them in a small way and decided to pick and drop them at the polling booths,” he said. After many rides, Mr. Sasikumar cast his vote around 3 p.m. He contributed ₹200 from his daily earnings of ₹500 for the needy in his village. “These small acts give me immense satisfaction,” he said.
Free rides to help the elderly
K. Lakshmi
CHENNAI,
April 07, 2021 01:26 IST
