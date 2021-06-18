Frame a formula for giving marks to class 10 students, Panneerselvam urges State

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should hold discussions with all concerned and come out with a formula for awarding marks to the students, the AIADMK coordinator said

AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday called upon the State government to frame a formula for the tabulation of marks for students of class 10 of the State Board stream.

Pointing out that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had come out with a scheme of earmarking 20 marks for internal assessment with the rest of the 80 marks to be calculated on the basis of students’ performance in tests and examinations, Mr Panneerselvam said the State government’s decision of declaring “all pass” to students of class 10 without mentioning any grade or marks on their marksheets had caused confusion among students and parents. The students were also nursing the doubt about whether the State government’s move might become an issue in future for them in getting jobs. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should hold discussion with all concerned and come out with a formula of awarding marks to the students, he said.

He also urged the Chief Minister to see to it that environmental clearances sought by the Oil and Natural Gas Organisation for drilling exploratory wells at 15 places in Tamil Nadu, including 10 in Ariyalur and five in Cuddalore were not given.