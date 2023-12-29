GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four T.N. fishermen stranded mid-sea, rescued, brought to shore near Dhanushkodi

The fishermen’s boat had developed a hole, letting in sea water; they were rescued by another group of fishermen in the vicinity

December 29, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
The fishermen said they had lost their catch, fishnets and the boat, estimated to be worth around ₹25 lakh

The fishermen said they had lost their catch, fishnets and the boat, estimated to be worth around ₹25 lakh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four fishermen engaged in fishing along the Palk Bay, who were stranded mid-sea after their boat weas damaged, were rescued by other fishermen near Dhanuskodi and brought to the safely on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Two days ago, the Fisheries Department officials had issued 489 tokens following which around 1,400 fishermen ventured into the sea. On the night of December 27, a boat that was being was operated by four fishermen, was travelling towards Dhanuskodi when one of the fishers on board spotted a hole in the vessel. Within a few minutes, water had entered and the boat was rendered completely damaged and unusable.

Clinging to the ice box and the diesel jerry can on board, the four fishermen managed to navigate the ocean currents. Subsequently, a group of fishermen on another mechanised boat, spotted them and rescued them.

The four fishermen were identified as Subramani, Murugandi, Manickam and Nambukumar of Uchipuli, Vedalai and Pudu Road. They reached the shore early on Thursday.

According to Fisheries Department, all four fishermen have reached home. They have suffered no injuries. However, they said they had lost their catch, fishnets and the boat, estimated to be worth around ₹25 lakh in total.

