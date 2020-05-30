Four test positive

Four COVID-19 cases were reported from Solai Nagar in Muthialpet while nine patients got discharged in Puducherry on Friday.

All new cases were traced to transmission within the family of already infected patients, health officials said.

With the discharge of two patients, Mahe enclave, along with Karaikal and Yanam, has nil cases.

The active cases in Puducherry stand at 35. The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 56 with 21 discharged.