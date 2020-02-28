Four more held for Dalit youth’s murder

Police nabbed four accused in connection with the murder of a youth in Melvilvarayanallur village in Kalasapakkam on Sunday.
They were identified as Venkatesan, Kalaivanan, Raja and Prabakaran. M. Kalaiarasan, 29, was playing in his locality with friends when the accused along with a few others were driving rashly. This triggered an altercation between the groups and Kalaiarasan was stabbed to death.
Police listed out 13 accused and so far have arrested everyone except Parthiban and Sathish, who are in hiding.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.