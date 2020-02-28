Four more held for Dalit youth’s murder

Police nabbed four accused in connection with the murder of a youth in Melvilvarayanallur village in Kalasapakkam on Sunday.

They were identified as Venkatesan, Kalaivanan, Raja and Prabakaran. M. Kalaiarasan, 29, was playing in his locality with friends when the accused along with a few others were driving rashly. This triggered an altercation between the groups and Kalaiarasan was stabbed to death.

Police listed out 13 accused and so far have arrested everyone except Parthiban and Sathish, who are in hiding.