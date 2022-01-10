Four lakh eligible for booster dose on day 1

In the whole of January, 10.7 lakh persons can take it

Four lakh persons will be eligible for the booster vaccine dose on Monday, the first day of its administration. In the whole of January, 10.7 lakh persons can avail themselves of it, Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam has said. The beneficiaries include 2.7 lakh frontline workers; 2.7 lakh healthcare workers; and five lakh persons aged above 60.

“As per the above statistics and the guidelines provided by the Union government, 9.1 lakh beneficiaries will be administered Covishield and 1.5 lakh persons are eligible for Covaxin,” he said. “As on date, we have 71 lakh doses of the vaccines...”

People may check out their eligibility by visiting the CoWIN website and they may get their doctor’s advice as a precaution. Beneficiaries may approach the centre where they had received the first two doses or any government healthcare facility or private hospital for the booster dose. All that they have to produce is their mobile numbers or identity cards. Private hospitals may administer the booster dose to their frontline and healthcare workers. There is no need to get a medical certificate, however.

A total of 36.26 lakh persons are eligible for the booster dose. They include 5.65 lakh healthcare workers; 9.78 lakh frontline workers; and an estimated 20.83 lakh persons aged above 60 with co-morbidities.

Dr. Selvavinayagam said all those vaccinated before April 14 would be eligible for the booster dose.