Four killed in blast at fireworks unit in Virudhunagar district

Eight others sustained injuries; the workers had come to the fireworks unit for a puja for New Year’s day

New Year 2022 began on a tragic note for the fireworks industry in Virudhunagar district, with the death of four workers in a blast at the R.K.V.M. Fireworks unit in Kalathur, near Watrap.

Out of eight others who have sustained injuries, M. Muniyandi (35) of Mangalam has suffered 20% burns. Others have sustained bleeding injuries as the flying debris hit them. All the injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Sivakasi.

According to initial reports, the blast at the fireworks unit occurred at around 8.30 a.m. However, the accident came to light only after 9 a.m. when the Fire and Rescue Services got an alert. A team of firemen, led by District Fire Officer (DFO), K. Ganesan, rushed to the spot and put out the flames.

The deceased were identified as S. Kumar (38) of Mettupatti, P. Periasamy (65) of Servaikaranpatti, S. Veerakumar (40) and S. Murugesan (35) of P. Paraipatti.

The DFO said that friction while handling chemicals at the chemical mixing room triggered the explosion at the unit, which is owned by C. Vazhividu Murugan (38) of M. Mettupatti.

The other injured have been identified as M. Velmurugan (38) of Paraipatti, R. Gopalakrishnan (35) and his son G. Mano Aravindhan (8) of Sanarapatti, P. Kaliyappan of P. Paraipatti, P. Alagarsamy (33) of Servaikaranpatti, V. Kanagarathinam (36) and M. Muniyasamy (38) of Paraipatti.

The police said that the workers had come to the unit for a puja to formally welcome the New Year. Gopalakrishnan had brought his son for the puja when the accident occurred, as the workers started mixing chemicals.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai), N. Kamini, Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalasubramanian, rushed to the spot.