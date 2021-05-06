Four dead in Tirupathur GH, fact-finding team formed

The District Collector and health officials have denied that this was due to an oxygen shortage; all four patients were SARI cases, officials said

Amidst rumours about the deaths of four COVID-19 patients in Tirupathur due to lack of oxygen, the district collector has claimed this is untrue. However a fact finding team has been formed to investigate the issue. Health officials claim that all the four patients, who were admitted at Tirupathur government hospital, were Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases and had various co-morbidities.

District Collector M. P. Sivanarul has clarified that there is enough oxygen supply and four oxygen generation plants will also be constructed in the district on a war footing.

Following the death of 13 COVID-19 patients in Chengalpattu government hospital due to low pressure in the oxygen tank, there were rumours about four deaths in Tirupathur government hospital on Thursday morning. However health officials denied this. “If they were oxygen-related deaths, they would have happened at the same time and more people would have become victims. All these deaths took place at different hours,” said a senior health official.

Meanwhile the Collector said that they have 2 KL oxygen as of now and there are around 300 patients, out of over 896 active COVID-19 cases, in Tirupathur district who are in need of oxygen support. “We have been getting sufficient supply of oxygen and we are arranging through local sources too. Besides, along with L&T we are constructing four oxygen plants. While three are of 1,000 KL capacity, another is of 500 KL,” said Mr. Sivanarul.

Health officials claim that as on date they have 2,000 beds and every day steps are being taken to increase this. “We are getting 200 cases per day and we are strengthening the infrastructure accordingly too. But we need more staff,” said a health official.

Meanwhile seven COVID-19 patients died in Vaniyambadi government general hospital on Wednesday. “There were rumours that they too died due to oxygen shortage. But the hospital has sufficient oxygen supply,” said a senior health official from Vaniyambadi.