Four Bangladeshi nationals held without documents

Four Bangladeshi nationals staying at Perundurai in Erode district without valid documents were arrested by the police on Tuesday.
Based on information, the Perundurai police visited a house located on the Perundurai–Thiruvenkadampalayam Pudur Road and found the four persons staying there without valid passport or visa.
They were identified as A. Farooq Haji, 38, S. Himul Islam, 22, P. Siraj Haji, 45, and M. Robuyul Islam. They are from various villages in Satkhira district in Bangladesh.
The four were working in industrial units located on the Sipcot premises for over a year.
Based on a complaint from M. Senthilkumar, sub-inspector, the police registered a case under Section 3(2) (e) r/w 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946. They were produced in the court and sent to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.
