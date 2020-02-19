Tamil Nadu

Four Bangladeshi nationals held without documents

Four Bangladeshi nationals staying at Perundurai in Erode district without valid documents were arrested by the police on Tuesday.

Based on information, the Perundurai police visited a house located on the Perundurai–Thiruvenkadampalayam Pudur Road and found the four persons staying there without valid passport or visa.

They were identified as A. Farooq Haji, 38, S. Himul Islam, 22, P. Siraj Haji, 45, and M. Robuyul Islam. They are from various villages in Satkhira district in Bangladesh.

The four were working in industrial units located on the Sipcot premises for over a year.

Based on a complaint from M. Senthilkumar, sub-inspector, the police registered a case under Section 3(2) (e) r/w 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946. They were produced in the court and sent to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 1:47:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/four-bangladeshi-nationals-held-without-documents/article30855414.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY