Foundation aims to empower more women

March 23, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

A hybrid gathering of founding members of ChampionWoman Circle was held in Chennai where women from all walks of life shared their experiences and ideas on how to empower more women.

The championwoman.org website was also formally launched during the event by ISRO scientist G.Usha. ChampionWoman Life-Leadership programme is an initiative by Global Adjustments Foundation (GAF), a non-profit organisation, founded by Ranjini Manian who over the last two decades has supported several expatriate families relocate to India through her firm Global Adjustments Services Private Limited.

“We conduct workshops across various disciplines to enhance women’s self worth and their confidence levels to help them face day-to-day challenges in life and workplace,” Ms.Manian said adding that over five lakh women and girls have benefited out of this already and the team hopes to reach 1 million by 2025.

ISRO scientist Usha narrated her life story and motivated the women gathered at the event on how she faced a serious health crisis. “My strength went from 100% to 10% but the doctor said you will be fine. When I joined ISRO, I walked in with a walker,” she said adding that eventually things changed. “I learnt classical dance which was a therapy and even preformed an Arangetram. The strength is within us,” she said.

The members also shared their views and ideas on how to uplift other women in society. R.M.Anjana, Diabetologist and Managing Director, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC), pointed out that one most important thing for a woman was her health. “It’s not just physical health but mental health too,” she said adding that health should be a priority.

Mariazeena Johnson, chancellor of Sathyabama University, highlighted that education was key for women. She also pointed out that there were more women at the faculty-level and leadership roles at her university. Kirthiga Reddy, former MD of Facebook India and CEO of Virtualness suggested that the country needed more women in new technologies. Veena Kumaravel, founder of Naturals Salon and Spa stressed that skilling was important for women. The other participants also shared views from their respective sectors and Ms.Manian said that she would work on the suggestions.