Forum wants Class 10 exams put off

The State Platform for Common School System Tamil Nadu has submitted a memorandum to the School Education secretary seeking the withdrawal of the time table issued for Class 10 public examinations, which are scheduled to begin on June 1 in the State.

In a statement, Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of the organisation, questioned the urgency of the government in announcing the exam time table even before the guidelines for the fourth extension of the lockdown had been issued by the Centre.

While officials in various districts called for the collection of data regarding students staying away from home, those living in containment zones and their travel arrangements by May 19, the forum said this was being done after the announcement of exam schedule and did not show reasonableness in terms of time for preparation.

Stating that public exams are a stressful exercise, the memorandum said the socio-economic and psychological conditions of the students during the pandemic could not be ignored. “Lockdown has disrupted the normal life of people and children cannot be seen in isolation. During a pandemic, students cannot isolate themselves from society and concentrate only on studies,” the memorandum said calling for the conduct of exams after the lockdown ends and schools reopen.

The SPCSS-TN has asked the government to allow students to attend classes for at least 15 days after schools were reopened which would facilitate counselling as well as assessing their preparedness following which students to appear for the exams without any stress or anxiety.