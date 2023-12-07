Formula 4 street race | Why is the DMK government still keen to conduct it, asks T.T.V. Dhinakaran

December 07, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday, December 7, 2023, condemned the DMK government for being keen to conduct the Formula 4 night street race, even as people are struggling to recover from the havoc caused by Cyclone Michaung.

In a statement, he pointed out the State government has told the Madras High Court that the race has been postponed tentatively to December 16 and 17 due to rain-related relief works being carried out in the city. It was originally scheduled for December 9 and 10. This has angered affected people. What is the need to conduct the race by spending ₹40 crore of public tax money, when people are suffering without food and water and other essentials, he asked. The government machinery should focus on rescue and relief measures, Mr. Dhinakaran said.

A track already exists to conduct races in Irungattukottai in Chennai. What is the need for another one, people are asking, he said.

Mr. Dhinakaran said since the DMK government has stated they are in a tight financial situation, they should cancel the race and stop wasting people’s tax money.

He urged the State government and Chief Minister M K Stalin to expedite rescue and relief operations.