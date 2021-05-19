Tamil Nadu

Former TN CM Palaniswami calls for special aid to unorganised workers

Former TN Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the State government to provide ₹2,000 and give a special pack of rations each to unorganised workers.

He recalled that daily wage workers, autorickshaw drivers, hairdressers, handloom and power loom weavers, pavement vendors, workers of fireworks and match industries, and those in the construction and other informal types of activity were given a financial assistance [of ₹1,000 each] and rations last year, when he was the Chief Minister.

Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that no such measure has been announced this time, even as these workers had been affected “severely” following the enforcement of the lockdown.

