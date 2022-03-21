Former poachers turn over a new leaf

Non-profit’s initiative trains them in alternative livelihood skills to wean them away from the risky practice

Erstwhile poachers Manikandan and Vijayakumar now make nest boxes and create awareness of biodiversity conservation to sustain their livelihood.

For years, Manikandan and Vijayakumar killed migratory birds visiting the lakes in the city’s suburbs and neighbouring areas by shooting them, twisting their necks or poisoning them, to make a quick buck.

Located near Villianur, Koodapakkam, a sleepy hamlet, served as a hub for the sale of bushmeat.

Members of the Narikurava tribe took to poaching birds and small mammals in lakes, and sold the bushmeat to their clients, including restaurants in the suburbs.

Though the Forest Department conducted frequent raids, seized the carcasses and imposed fines, the biggest difficulty was in weaning the youth away from poaching.

But all that is set to change, with erstwhile poachers shifting their focus to alternative livelihood skills, thanks to an initiative funded by the Indigenous Biodiversity Foundation (IBF), a non-profit organisation.

The initiative has resulted in seven poachers giving up their old habits and helping with efforts to support bird species, including making customised nest boxes and working to conserve the rich biodiversity of the region.

“I was hooked to poaching due to the absence of employment opportunities. However, poaching was fraught with serious risks, which made me live with a constant fear of being arrested at any time. .” Manikandan says.

“Though I was initially sceptical about exploring alternative livelihood options, I have now realised that it is a better way of life to support my family when compared to poaching,” he adds.

According to K. Raman, founder of IBF, “Similar initiatives have been implemented in various wildlife reserves to wean people away from poaching. It was not easy to convince them to abandon poaching. We sensitised the community to turn into protectors by training them on making nest boxes.”

“Around seven erstwhile poachers are now engaged in making nest boxes for spotted owlets, house sparrows, woodpeckers, coppersmith barbets and barn owls, among others. They no longer need to resort to poaching, and they have money to support their families,” he adds.

Manikandan and Vijayakumar are also actively involved in conservation initiatives to protect wildlife and forests.

“The duo has in-depth knowledge of migratory birds, their arrival and departure seasons at biodiversity spots, feeding habits, roosting areas and bird calls. They are now birding experts, and also conducted an awareness session on migratory birds at the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP) recently,” says S. Vimalraj, a naturalist.

Armed with binoculars, they are also leading nature trails. Since they have better knowledge of the marshlands and hunting routes used by poachers, they could be engaged as anti-poaching watchers. This would also improve their lives for the better, he adds.