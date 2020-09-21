Former Panchayat president, two others booked for embezzling funds in Cuddalore

The Marudhur police have booked a case against three persons including a former Panchayat president for allegedly embezzling funds meant for construction of houses for beneficiaries under the Indira Awaas Yojana (IAY) scheme.
According to police, an FIR was filed against V. Shobana, former president of Ambalpuram Panchayat, R. Ganesh, panchayat vice-president and A. Kumaresan, a non-authorised contractor on charges of embezzlement of government funds to the tune of ₹17.13 lakh based on a complaint by Mel Bhuvanagiri Block Development Officer Mohanraj.
Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the trio had embezzled funds meant for construction of green houses for over 20 beneficiaries in Bhuvanagiri block using fake cheques. The trio had misappropriated the money by issuing cheques in the name of fake beneficiaries, police said.
A case was booked against them under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 and 471 of IPC.
