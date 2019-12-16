Former MP in fray for local body polls

The AIADMK on Saturday released its second list of candidates for the posts of ward members of panchayat unions and district panchayats, which are going to the polls on December 27 and 30.

This time, the list covers 9 districts, categorised for the purpose of the organisational work of the AIADMK, apart from Salem.

The 9 districts are Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi (South). These districts are not the same as the State's administrative districts, which form the basis for the local body polls. Among the nominees is P.R. Sundaram, former MP from Namakkal, who is contesting for a district panchayat ward. In the Lok Sabha polls, he was not re-nominated for the seat. The party chose to field P. Kaliappan, who lost.

The AIADMK also announced candidates for Cuddalore East, Cuddalore Central, Cuddalore West, Dharmapuri, Erode City, Erode Suburban, Tiruppur City, Tiruppur Suburban, Coimbatore City, Coimbatore Suburban, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari East and Kanniyakumari West districts.