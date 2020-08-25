Former IPS officer Annamalai joins BJP

Former Karnataka cadre IPS officer K Annamalai joined the BJP at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan.
Party sources said Mr. Annamalai would contest polls on the party ticket in the coming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
Also read | BJP has been misrepresented in TN: Annamalai
Mr. Annamalai quoted from classic Tamil language text Thirukkural as he joined the party, enumerating in Tamil the qualities needed in a leader. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi embodied all these desired virtues. He said he wanted to foster “nationalist” feelings in his political work in Tamil Nadu. He declared that his future plans in politics depended on what the party decided.
Mr. Annamalai, who quit after nine years of service, had been known as a strict and responsive officer, earning the title, “Singham of Udupi.
The BJP in Tamil Nadu fought the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK but plans for an alliance for the Assembly polls are not clear yet. The BJP has struggled to find a foothold in the State although both the DMK and the AIADMK have been alliance partners in Delhi in the past. The party is hoping Mr Annamalai’s professional reputation and his choice of the BJP may help attract support.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath