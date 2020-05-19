Tamil Nadu

Former DMK MLA meets State BJP president

V.P. Duraisamy

V.P. Duraisamy  

It’s a courtesy call, says V.P. Duraisami

Former DMK MLA V.P. Duraisami on Tuesday described as a “courtesy call” his meeting with the BJP state president L. Murugan on Monday.

“He is a relative and friend. He contested against me in two elections in Namakkal Assembly constituency. It was a long-pending meeting,” Mr Duraisami told The Hindu when asked about the meeting being given a political colour.

He claimed the meeting could not take place earlier because of the COVID-19 lockdown. “My house is very near to the BJP office in T.Nagar and I called on him to congratulate him on being appointed as the president of the State unit of the party,” he said.

Refusing to attach any political significance to the meeting, Mr. Duraisami, the former deputy Speaker, said he was a loyal DMK man.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 4:40:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/former-dmk-mla-meets-state-bjp-president/article31623763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY