Former Dairy Minister Janardhanan dead

Former Dairy Development Minister and the AIADMK’s senior member, D. Janardhanan, died at a hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

He was 76. He is survived by his wife and two sons. He was elected to the Assembly during the 1991 election by defeating (current Higher Education Minister) K. Ponmudy of the DMK in Villupuram. In May 1993, he was appointed Minister for Milk and Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry. In November 1994, he lost the portfolio of Animal Husbandry but remained Dairy Development Minister till May 1996. In the party, he had held the post of district secretary for Villupuram and Cuddalore. In July 2018, the Madras High Court set aside the conviction and two years of rigorous imprisonment imposed by a trial court on him in a 21-year-old disproportionate assets case.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the death of the former Minister.