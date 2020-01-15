Former Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Justice P.R. Gokulakrishnan passes away

Former Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Justice P.R. Gokulakrishnan, who had also served as Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, died in Chennai on Tuesday.

Hailing from an agricultural family, he first got elevated as a judge of Madras High Court before assuming office as the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court in 1985.

During his stint in Gujarat, he had served as the Governor of the State, twice. He was also the recepient of the rare honour of having been a Chief Justice who was accorded a send off by the State Cabinet in recognition of his services.

Post retirement, the Government of Tamil Nadu constituted a Commission of Inquiry led by him to inquire into the causes and circumstances that led to serial bomb blasts which killed 50 and injured more than 200 people in Coimbatore on February 14, 1998. In his report, he blamed the lapses on the part of the police department for the bomb blasts carried out by members of Al-Umma.

He further held many other posts such as the chairperson of Tamil Nadu Iyal, Isai, Nataga Mandram and the Board of Legal Studies of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi.

In his condolence message, DMK president M.K. Stalin said that when he retired as the Chief Justice of Gujarat, the State cabinet gave him a farewell.

"This proved to be a great honour for Tamil Nadu," he said.

Mr Stalin also said Mr. Gokulakrishnan. who headed a Commission to probe the Coimbatore riots, ensured justice for the common man. He also released the sixth volume of Kalaignar's autobiography Nenjukku Needhi.