Tamil Nadu

Former AIADMK MP R. Ramakrishnan passes away

R. Ramakrishnan | File photo

R. Ramakrishnan | File photo   | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

more-in

He was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 1981 by MGR and was the youngest Sheriff of Madras

Former AIADMK MP and chairman of the Madras Race Club R. Ramakrishnan died in Chennai on July 7. He was 73 and is survived by his son and daughter.

Mr. Ramakrishnan, who started his career in the Indian Express as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD), later joined the TVS Group and retired as its director.

He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1981 by former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran and he was also the youngest Sheriff of Madras.

He also served as the chairman of the Madras Race Club, Bangalore Turf Club and Turf Authorities of India.

Mr. Ramakrishnan also actively involved in horse racing since 1965.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 5:10:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/former-aiadmk-mp-r-ramakrishnan-passes-away/article28310258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY