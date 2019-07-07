Former AIADMK MP R. Ramakrishnan passes away

Former AIADMK MP and chairman of the Madras Race Club R. Ramakrishnan died in Chennai on July 7. He was 73 and is survived by his son and daughter.
Mr. Ramakrishnan, who started his career in the Indian Express as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD), later joined the TVS Group and retired as its director.
He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1981 by former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran and he was also the youngest Sheriff of Madras.
He also served as the chairman of the Madras Race Club, Bangalore Turf Club and Turf Authorities of India.
Mr. Ramakrishnan also actively involved in horse racing since 1965.
