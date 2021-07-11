Tamil Nadu

Former AIADMK Minister Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam to join DMK today

Thoppu N.D. Venkatachala   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Former AIADMK Minister Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam, who was expelled from the party before the Assembly election, said on Saturday that he would join the ruling DMK, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in Chennai on Sunday.

Mr. Venkatachalam, a former MLA from Perundurai, told The Hindu here that 300 workers would also join the DMK, along with him. He said it was a hard decision to quit the AIADMK, for which he had worked hard.

He was elected to the Assembly from Perundurai in 2011 and 2016 and served as the Minister for Environment and Revenue in the Jayalalithaa government. Since he was denied nomination in the last Assembly election, he entered the fray as an Independent. Then the AIADMK expelled him.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2021 2:30:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/former-aiadmk-minister-thoppu-nd-venkatachalam-to-join-dmk-today/article35260094.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY