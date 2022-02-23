Anbumani urges State govt. to draft education policy, form committee of experts

Due to the doublespeak of the govt., there is a fear that the NEP would be implemented, he says

PMK youthwing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded that the government draft an education policy for the State and urged the State government to immediately form a committee of experts who believe in social justice.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said while the State government’s assertion that the draft National Higher Education Qualifications Framework will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu was welcome, the delay in announcing the kind of education policy that would be implemented in the State is causing confusion and fear.

“Several aspects mentioned in the National Educational Policy are already being implemented in universities. There were efforts to implement arts and culture aspects prescribed by the policy via national organisations working under the aegis of Central government. Only after strong opposition shown by the PMK, efforts were stopped. Due to the doublespeak of the State government, there is a fear that the National Education Policy would be implemented,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani also said the eligibility criteria added in the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework would not be accepted by anyone who believes in social justice.

“The aspects of framework such as introduction of entrance test for admissions into colleges, converting three-year courses into four-year courses, students who fail in yearly exams being disallowed to continue their studies, are against social justice. This is aimed at ensuring that poor rural students don’t get an opportunity to complete higher education. Tamil Nadu should not allow its implementation,” he said, adding that the Tamil Nadu government must aim at increasing the number of students joining higher studies.