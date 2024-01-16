GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Foreign tourists get a taste of Pongal at celebrations in Auroville

The festivities included traditional games, a kolam competition and a flute concert

January 16, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Foreign tourists took part in the Pongal celebrations organised by the Mohanam Village Heritage Centre in Auroville in Villupuram district on Monday, January 15, 2024

Foreign tourists took part in the Pongal celebrations organised by the Mohanam Village Heritage Centre in Auroville in Villupuram district on Monday, January 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The three-day Pongal festivities in the international township of Auroville began with a colourful celebration at Alankuppam on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Organised by the Mohanam Village Heritage Centre, the celebration saw the participation of tourists, particularly foreigners.

According to P. Balasundaram, a representative of the Mohanam Village Heritage Centre, the festivities are organised every year during Pongal to introduce the traditional practices of the Tamil population living in the villages surrounding Auroville, to foreigners at the international township.

The organisers also ensured the visitors had fun with traditional games like IlavattakalThooguthal and Silambam as well as yoga. Tourists were also treated to traditional folk art performances followed by a kolam competition.

A seminar on Tamil connections to Asia and the World by Chellaperumal and a flute concert by musical artist Kees van Boxtel were also part of the programme.

