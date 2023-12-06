HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flooding due to rains is a regular feature in Mumbai, says Madras High Court Chief Justice

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala said the courts in Mumbai would never be closed on account of rains, even if the staff do not turn up for work

December 06, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
Parts of the city have continued to remain inundated after incessant rains caused by Cyclone Michaung. A scene in Vijayanagar in Velachery on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Parts of the city have continued to remain inundated after incessant rains caused by Cyclone Michaung. A scene in Vijayanagar in Velachery on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: Raghunathan SR

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, said flooding due to heavy rainfall is a regular feature in Mumbai in July every year, but the courts over there would never be closed on account of this, even if the staff do not turn up for work.

ALSO READ
Madras High Court CJ advises staff residing at far away places to not take the risk of attending work

He made the remark when a woman lawyer complained to the first Division Bench comprising himself and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, about the water-logging in her residential area in Chennai and the travails she had to face to reach the court by wading through stagnant water.

Advocate Gnanabanu said that she residents on Kuttithambiran Street in Pulianthope in Chennai and that the water that had logged around her residence had not receded even after two days since the incessant rains that lashed the city on December 4 due to Cyclone Michaung.

The Chief Justice asked the State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar to note down the place and instruct the officials concerned to look into her grievance. When the SGP said logging had been cleared in most parts of the city, the CJ said there was still rainwater logging in some places.

Stating he went through some parts of the city on Tuesday, the Chief Justice said, he could see waterlogging in some pockets. When Justice Chakravarthy wanted to know whether government bus services had resumed, the SGP replied in the affirmative and said services had been resumed in most places.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / cyclones / rains / Monsoon / court administration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.