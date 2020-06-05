Five Tamil Nadu Ministers to oversee 15 zones in Chennai to contain COVID-19

The State government on Friday nominated five Ministers to oversee the coordination and relief work for COVID-19 that is being carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation along with field support teams, in the 15 zones of the Corporation.

With cases spiking in the city every day over the past few days, the government nominated the five Ministers to ensure effective containment zone management, focussed testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine management to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar will be responsible for zones 3,4 and 5; Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan will oversee activities in zones 13,14 and 15; Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Kamaraj will look after zones 8,9 and 10; Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R.B. Udhayakumar will be in charge of zones 1,2 and 6 and Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar will oversee zones 7, 11 and 12.