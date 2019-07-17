Five candidates enter electoral fray

Five persons, including Naam Tamizhar Katchi’s Deepalakshmi Sivaprakasam, filed their nomination papers for the Vellore Lok Sabha poll, on Tuesday at the Collectorate. The filing began on Thursday. A total of 23 candidates, including AIADMK front candidate A.C. Shanmugam, filed their nominations.

DMK has nominated D.M. Kathir Anand, the son of party treasurer and Katpadi MLA Duraimurugan. He is expected to file his papers on Wednesday, a party leader from Vellore said.

The election bustle has already started as both parties have started campaigning in every nook and cranny of the constituency, which comprises six Assembly segments and has over 14.26 lakh voters.