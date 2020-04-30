Tamil Nadu

Five areas removed from containment list in Erode

With no positive cases reported in five of the 10 containment areas in corporation limits in the past 28 days, five areas were released here on Wednesday.

After two Thailand nationals tested positive for COVID-19 in the second week of March, Kollampalayam Housing Unit and Sultanpet areas were announced as containment areas and streets in the areas were barricaded and residents were asked to stay indoors.

Later, with more positive cases emerging, eight other areas were also cordoned off. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu five areas were released from containment areas and the rest could be released on May 7.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 9:58:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/five-areas-removed-from-containment-list-in-erode/article31469070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY