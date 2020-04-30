Five areas removed from containment list in Erode

With no positive cases reported in five of the 10 containment areas in corporation limits in the past 28 days, five areas were released here on Wednesday.

After two Thailand nationals tested positive for COVID-19 in the second week of March, Kollampalayam Housing Unit and Sultanpet areas were announced as containment areas and streets in the areas were barricaded and residents were asked to stay indoors.

Later, with more positive cases emerging, eight other areas were also cordoned off. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu five areas were released from containment areas and the rest could be released on May 7.