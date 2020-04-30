Tamil Nadu

Fishing ban dole distribution begins in Tamil Nadu

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said a total of ₹83.55 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

The Fisheries Department has begun depositing ₹5,000 into bank accounts of 1.75 lakh fishers in the State as dole for the fishing ban period.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said a total of ₹83.55 crore has been allocated for the scheme. The 61-day fishing ban for mechanised boats is implemented in April-June usually.

