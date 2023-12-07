Fisheries university gets new VC

December 07, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

N. Felix was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, by Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi on Thursday. He will hold the post for a period of three years with effect from the date of assuming office.

Mr. Felix, currently the Registrar and acting VC of the university, has 32 years of academic experience. He served as a professor for more than 15 years and has experience in university administration, having functioned in various capacities, including Director of Incubation and Vocational Training in Aquaculture, Muttukadu, and Chief Executive Officer of Fisheries Institute of Technology and Training, Chennai.

He has authored books and published research papers. He was awarded the Best Scientist Award in 2023 by the Society of Fisheries and Life Sciences, Karnataka, and the ICAR-NAIP International Training Fellowship in 2010.

Photo sent by mail