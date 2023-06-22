HamberMenu
Fire at FOB in Arakkonam railway station near Ranipet 

Police said that an electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident

June 22, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
A fire broke out on the steel roof of the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Arakkonam railway station near Ranipet.

A fire broke out on the roof of the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Arakkonam railway station near Ranipet.

Police said that an electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident. No one was injured in the accident. It was around 8.45 p.m. on Wednesday, and a few commuters noticed the fire on the newly constructed bridge. They alerted railway officials and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Immediately, power supply to the electrical lines on the bridge was terminated.

The bridge connects platforms 1,2, 6 and 7, which also ply suburban trains to Kancheepuram and Velachery (Chennai).

Railway officials removed the damaged power cables on the electrical route and replaced them with new ones on Thursday. Initial inquiry revealed that screws on the steel roof had loosened due to strong winds for the past few days, giving way to seepage of rainwater into electrical lines and lights on the roof of the bridge. Further investigation is on, the police said.

