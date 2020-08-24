Film-makers try to navigate restrictions

Talks on with govt. to resume shooting

As the pandemic drags on, film-makers and producers are finding ways to “get back on sets” and make films again. But what does it take to get back on the sets, even as Tamil Nadu continues to clock over 5,000 cases a day?

The Centre’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday released an SOP for resuming television and movie shoots, stressing minimal contact and adherence to distancing norms. While shoots for television serials have been allowed in Tamil Nadu since May, the film industry is currently in talks with the State government for resuming film shoots.

Meticulous planning in the pre-production stage, online meetings for script readings and discussions and strict adherence to safety protocol on sets — this is how producer Sujatha Narayanan, whose company Dreamcatchers is producing an anthology by Aha, a Telugu OTT platform, shot three of the four episodes over the last three weeks.

Stating that it helped that scripts of the episodes were written after the imposition of the lockdown, she said, “The episodes themselves are not about the lockdown or COVID-19, but the stories were written in such a way that they could be shot during a lockdown. The first diktat of our producers was ‘safety first’. Most of our crew were screened. We had pulse oximeters and we ensured the proper disposal of garbage. A nurse too was on the sets. Everyone was given clear instructions.” She said the “rules” and special permissions meant that timekeeping had to be precise. “The key to a good production lies in the pre-production stage. I had taken advice from Kamal Haasan sir about aspects of the shoot — we had to figure out the sourcing of food, its disposal, toilets for use….we were working backwards and starting with what we had. It is important to have a team that understands the constraints,” she said.

Are these measures enough to shoot a full-length feature film? Film Employees’ Federation of South India president R.K. Selvamani said discussions were on to restart feature film productions soon. “We are confident that permissions for film productions will be granted by next month. We are discussing how actual shoots can be held,” said Mr. Selvamani.

He added that around 45-60 workers would be employed on set. “Around 39 tele-serial productions are already under way. FEFSI has formed teams that visit the sets to check whether protective measures are being taken,” he said.

Film-maker Barath Neelakantan, who also has experience of shooting during the lockdown, said producers were now increasingly looking for “scripts that can be made in these times”. “Producers are looking for scripts that can be shot. Right now, we cannot shoot on a public bus or shoot a song. Since there is no end date for the pandemic, I think we will have to consider writing scripts that can be made with restrictions in place.”

He added, “Some are even exploring virtual backgrounds, but the cost is prohibitive.”