Tamil Nadu

Film maker Velu Prabhakaran arrested for defamatory speech

He was arrested on Friday morning at his residence in Maduravoyal

The Cyber Crime Wing of Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested film maker, cinematographer and actor Velu Prabhakaran for his defamatory speech on a web portal against Kanda Shasti Kavacham and Hindu religion.

He was arrested on Friday morning at his residence in Maduravoyal by a team of police personnel following a complaint from K.S.Sivaji, of Bharat Munnani, Korukkupet. The complainant alleged that Velu Prabhakaran had made a defamatory speech against popular Kandar Shasti Kavacham, Hindu religion and Hindus on a web portal.

He was booked under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A(1)(a)(Promoting enmity between different groups), 295(A)(Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(1)(b)(Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and other provisions of IPC.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 12:11:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/film-maker-velu-prabhakaran-arrested-for-defamatory-speech/article32237658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY