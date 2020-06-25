Tamil Nadu

Film editor G. Jayachandran dead

He began his career with the film ‘Oomai Vizhigal’

Film editor G. Jayachandran died in the city early on Thursday. He was 58 years old. His family said that he had a cardiac arrest.

Jayachandran had worked in over 150 Tamil films. He began his career with the film Oomai Vizhigal starring Vijayakant and Arun Pandian which was released in 1986. Throughout his career, Jayachandran had edited several films starring Mr. Vijayakant including Pulan Visaranai, Managara Kaaval, Bharathan and Captain Prabhakaran.

He had also produced a few films including Manidha Dharmam and Thanga Paapa.

Jayachandran is the son of noted film editor V. Govindasamy. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

