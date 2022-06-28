File cases against IAS officials who aided corruption: MNM
Makkal Needhi Maiam on Monday demanded that the State Government take immediate action against IAS officers who are accused of and aided corruption.
In a statement, the party said that the media reports suggest that the vigilance department has unearthed evidence of corruption done by former Minister S.P. Velumani and 12 government officials including 4 IAS officers but the State government has not taken any steps in this regard.
“Why is the State Government hesitating to take action against those who aided corruption? Cases should be filed against the officials immediately,” the statement said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.