File cases against IAS officials who aided corruption: MNM

Makkal Needhi Maiam on Monday demanded that the State Government take immediate action against IAS officers who are accused of and aided corruption.

In a statement, the party said that the media reports suggest that the vigilance department has unearthed evidence of corruption done by former Minister S.P. Velumani and 12 government officials including 4 IAS officers but the State government has not taken any steps in this regard.

“Why is the State Government hesitating to take action against those who aided corruption? Cases should be filed against the officials immediately,” the statement said.