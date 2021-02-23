Tamil Nadu

Feasibility report ready for ₹6,683 crore Coimbatore Metro Rail

A detailed feasibility report (DFR) for establishing a Metro Rail in Coimbatore at a cost of ₹6,683 crore has been prepared and is under examination.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who presented the interim budget, said the project would cover 44 km in the first phase.

He said, as the Centre had committed to counterpart funding for phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, the entire financing of the project was tied up. The detailed project report (DPR) for extension of Chennai Metro Rail from Airport to Kilambakkam bus terminus via Tambaram and the detailed feasibility report (DFR) for the line between Tambaram to Velachery were under preparation.

