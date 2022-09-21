FDI inflow into T.N. inadequate, says Anbumani

State should be divided into five economic zones and each zone must be under the direct charge of an official

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow into Tamil Nadu was inadequate and urged the State Government to improve it. He said Tamil Nadu should be divided into five economic zones and each zone should be under the direct charge of an official to attract FDI. “The FDI for 2022-23 has increased by ₹5,836 crore. This is ₹196 crore more than what flowed into the State at the same [time] last year. Yet, this is not enough for Tamil Nadu’s potential and growth,” Mr. Ramadoss said adding that Maharashtra (31.59%), Gujarat (19.31%), Karnataka (16.80%) and New Delhi (14%) had better inflows than Tamil Nadu, which has increased its FDI by 4.46%. “Since October 2019 until June, Tamil Nadu has attracted only ₹52, 676 crore (4%) FDI. Even in this, Tamil Nadu falls in the fifth place, behind Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and New Delhi,” he said. Mr. Ramadoss said Tamil Nadu should be in the top two States that have attracted FDI, as the State is the second largest-economy after Maharashtra, and has great human resources.



