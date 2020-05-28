Father held for sexually assaulting baby in Erode

A 50-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting his two-month-old daughter in Erode on Thursday.

In her complaint to the police, the baby’s mother said that she had gone to the bank to withdraw money on May 22 and the baby was being taken care of by her husband, a daily wager. When she returned, she found injuries on the baby’s private parts.

Police said during questioning the man admitted to having sexually assaulted his infant daughter more than once.

The police registered a case under Section 5 (l) (penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once), (m) (crime committed on a child below 12 years), (n) (being a relative of the child and committing the crime) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. He was arrested and produced in the court and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.

The baby’s mother had initially taken her to the Primary Health Centre in Alampalayam in Bhavani Taluk. Doctors there referred the infant to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital at Salem, where she is reported to be stable and recovering.