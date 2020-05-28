Tamil Nadu

Father held for sexually assaulting baby in Erode

Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only  

The 50-year-old man has been lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison, while the baby is being treated at a Salem hospital

A 50-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting his two-month-old daughter in Erode on Thursday.

In her complaint to the police, the baby’s mother said that she had gone to the bank to withdraw money on May 22 and the baby was being taken care of by her husband, a daily wager. When she returned, she found injuries on the baby’s private parts.

Police said during questioning the man admitted to having sexually assaulted his infant daughter more than once.

The police registered a case under Section 5 (l) (penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once), (m) (crime committed on a child below 12 years), (n) (being a relative of the child and committing the crime) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. He was arrested and produced in the court and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.

The baby’s mother had initially taken her to the Primary Health Centre in Alampalayam in Bhavani Taluk. Doctors there referred the infant to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital at Salem, where she is reported to be stable and recovering.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 1:17:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/father-held-for-sexually-assaulting-baby-in-erode/article31693212.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY