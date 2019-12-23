Tamil Nadu

Father hacks son to death in Udhanapalli

The 32-year-old victim had started an altercation with his father, while drunk

A father killed his inebriated son, reportedly enraged by the latter’s alcoholism, in Sanamavu village in Udhanapalli. Lokesh (32), the victim was hacked to death by his father Krishnappa late Sunday night, after a fight broke out between the duo.

Lokesh was married three months ago, to a woman from the same village. According to the police, the victim was addicted to alcohol and had stopped going to work after his marriage. He was also habitually abusing his parents Krishnappa and his mother Rathammal, demanding money for alcohol.

Following this, Krishnappa and his wife moved to live with their daughter in Hosur. On Sunday night, Krishnappa had returned to his house in Sanamavu, when an inebriated Lokesh reportedly picked up an altercation with his father and hit him with a log. Enraged, Krishnappa got hold of his sickle and hacked his son to death. Krishnappa, later surrendered before the Udhanapalli police.

