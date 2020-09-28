Farmers will be held to ransom because of Agriculture Bills, Thirumavalavan says

The VCK president led a demonstration of DMK-led alliance parties in Cuddalore, protesting against the Farm Bills, on Monday

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday said that farmers would be held to ransom due to the controversial farm bills passed in the Parliament recently. He demanded the revoking of the legislations.

Leading a demonstration of the DMK-led alliance parties in front of the Cuddalore head post office here, the Chidambaram MP said that the three legislations were injurious to the welfare of the agriculture community.

The very fact that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) showed that the Narendra Modi Government was acting in an utterly objectionable manner and against the interest of farmers, he said. It is not correct to say that the agitation against the farm legislations was focused on the Prime Minister and the BJP. If that was the case why should the SAD come out of the alliance as has been done now, he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan charged that farmers would be held to ransom though these bills were passed in Parliament in a hurried manner without listening to the Opposition’s voice. The Centre should have consulted the States before bringing in the controversial legislations because agriculture happens to be a State subject, he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the Centre was encroaching upon the State’s rights and wondered why Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami remained silent without opposing these legislations.

Members of the DMK and its alliance partners and various farmers outfits also staged similar protests across the district against the farm legislations.