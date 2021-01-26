Farmers in Cuddalore district hold procession with buffaloes against Farm Laws

The farmers registered their strong protest against the Centre’s continued “indifferent” attitude towards their demand of revoking the three farm laws

Farmers owing allegiance to the All India Farmers’ Protest Coordination Committee (AIFPCC) on Tuesday took out a procession with buffaloes in Kattumannarkovil to register their strong protest against the Centre’s continued “indifferent” attitude towards their demand of revoking the three farm laws.

According to K.V. Elangeeran, State committee member of AIFPCC, “The farmers had originally planned to take out a procession of tractors in Cuddalore on Republic Day to express solidarity with the agitating farmers in New Delhi. However, with the police denying permission for the procession and threatening to impound the vehicles, the farmers decided to take out a procession of buffaloes instead.”

Instead of helping the ryots who were struggling to sell their produce amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had enacted the farm laws to benefit big corporate entities. The protests by farmers will continue until the three anti-farmers legislations are withdrawn, he said.