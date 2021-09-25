Tamil Nadu

Farmer’s death: PMK seeks action

PMK founder S. Ramadoss criticised the alleged harassment of a disabled farmer, Manoharan, from Walajabad in Kancheepuram, by officials of a private finance company for not paying the instalment of a farm loan. The harassment led to the farmer dying by suicide. He demanded they should be arrested and the family of the farmer should be given ₹1 crore as compensation.

In a statement on Saturday, he alleged that the company representatives had gone to Manoharan’s house and “disrespected him” for not paying the balance of ₹43, 308 for a tractor loan of ₹2.11 lakh.

“The company representatives did not give him time that he had requested and had threatened to seize his tractor and house. He had filed a complaint in the police station and had gone to company’s office in Nazarathpet. Even there, officials of the company had reportedly abused him after refusing to give him more time following which he took the extreme decision,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the actions of such officials of financial companies that provide loans to farmers have been the cause of several such deaths in Thanjavur and other districts.(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)


