Tamil Nadu

Farm laws repeal | Stalin welcomes decision, calls for talks

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws.

He urged the Union Government to withdraw the laws on the very first day of the next session of Parliament.

“I wholeheartedly welcome Hon’ble @PMOIndia’s decision to repeal the three anti-farmer laws. History teaches us that people’s wishes shall prevail in a democracy. I congratulate all the farmers & bow down to their determination for having achieved this through Gandhian means,” he said in a social media post.

Mr. Stalin said the Union Government should hold talks with the farmers who had protested against the laws.

‘On farmers’ side’

“We can be proud of the fact that we had fought on the side of the farmers and passed a resolution in the State Assembly against the anti-agricultural laws!”.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly in August this year adopted a special resolution, moved by Mr. Stalin, which urged the Union Government to repeal the laws.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Agriculture
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2021 1:30:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/farm-laws-repeal-stalin-welcomes-decision-calls-for-talks/article37590166.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY