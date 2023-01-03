HamberMenu
Family of five killed as lorry rams car on national highway in Cuddalore

A speeding lorry bearing a Telangana registration number rammed into the Kancheepuram-bound car from behind

January 03, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Five members of a family including two children died after a lorry rammed the car in which they were all traveling at Ayyanarpalayam on the Tiruchi-Chennai national highway in Cuddalore district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police identified the deceased as Vijayaraghavan, his wife Vatsala, his mother Vasanthalakshmi, and the couple’s two children Vishnu and Adirth of Nanganallur in Kancheepuram district.

The accident occurred at around 3 a.m.

Police said Vijayaraghavan was driving the car towards Kancheepuram from Kerala. He slowed down the vehicle behind a lorry following a traffic snarl along the highway. A speeding lorry bearing a Telangana registration number crashed into the car from behind. In the impact of the collision, the car was trapped between the two vehicles and suffered heavy damages.

All five occupants in the car died on the spot. On information, the Thittakudi police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies from the mangled vehicle to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) for post-mortem. Further investigations are on.

