Family of 4 vacates house in Karur as landlord demands advance

A family of four was forced to vacate its rented house after being pressured by its landlord to pay the advance on Saturday. However, the family returned to the house after landlord relented at the intervention of the police.

According to sources, Nagarajan, a construction worker, had rented a house at Periyar Nagar in Mookanankurichi near here about three months ago. It was agreed that he would pay ₹4,000 as advance and ₹2,500 as rent per month.

It is said that though the tenant had managed to pay the rent for the last three months in spite of losing the job due to the lockdown, he could not pay the advance amount to the landlord as agreed.

The landlord, who was also facing a financial strain, was said to have pressured Nagarajan to pay the advance immediately. Upset over this, Nagarajan, along with his wife and two children, vacated the house by removing their belongings. They then began cooking under the shadow of a roadside tree. Acting on information, the Vellianai police rushed to the spot and held negotiations with the landlord and tenant.

V. Aarthi, Sub-Inspector, Vellianai, said landlord had agreed not to insist on payment of advance until the withdrawal of lockdown.